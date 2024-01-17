Anganwadi workers take out morch & stage ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Anganwadi Workers union took out a morcha from Kranti Chowk to Zilla Parishad on Wednesday in protest against issuing termination notice to the agitating workers. The workers have been observing a strike for the past 45 days for their different demands.

The agitators were firm on moving away from the ZP gate until its chief executive officer Vikas Meena met them. Vikas Meena who was busy in a meeting at the district collectorate was informed by the Police about the agitators. The CEO came after an hour and met the delegation of the agitators. The workers asked the CEO how different notices were sent on the mobile phones of workers, assistants and family members by the 14 project officers of the district. They said that notices should have been sent by the registered posts. After the discussions, they staged ‘Jail Bharo’ Andolan on the road in front of ZP. Police arrested the agitators and brought them to ZP ground. District president of the union Prof Ram Baheti, district secretary Tara Bansode, State council member of ITUC Abhay Taksal, Shalini Pagare, Vilas Shengule and others led the agitators.