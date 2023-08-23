Angry mob thrashes pervert for obscenity in Connaught Place

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Angry mob thrashes a 30-year-old youth for harassing the female doctors and acting obscene in front of them at Connaught Place, on Monday late in the evening. The name of the youth is Sandeep Gorakh Kamble (Indiranagar). Cidco police station has registered a case against him.

It so happened that the 23-year-old Neha and her friend Rakhi (name changed), both work as doctors in one of the city’s reputed hospitals. On August 21, they were going on foot to have their dinner at 8.30 pm. While passing through the Connaught Place, the accused started chasing them and was passing lewd comments. Later on, he overcame them and parked his two-wheeler blocking their way. He was telling the victim that she liked her and insisted on accompanying him. Later on, he started misbehaving with her. The girls panicked with the act and called their friends for help. Hearing the screams, a mob gathered and they thrashed the accused. Later on, the police were informed about the incident on helpline number 112. The cops reached the spot and took Kamble to the police station.

Meanwhile, the police inspector Geeta Bagwade and PSI Amol Mhaske encouraged the girl to lodge a complaint. The victim then lodged the complaint on Tuesday afternoon. Accordingly, the police booked Kamble.

Meanwhile, the police inspector (Cidco Police Station) Geeta Bagwade appealed to the citizens to contact or alert the police on helpline number 112 or message on mobile number 9226514032 if they come across any such act in any part of the city. The victims (women and girls) should contact the police without any hesitation. This will help the police take appropriate measures and curb the incidents. The eve-teaser's menace will not be tolerated at any cost in the city, she said.