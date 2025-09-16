Angry over viral video, 2 groups clash at Padegaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A video of abusive speech going viral over an old dispute led to a scuffle between two groups in the Kasambari Dargah area of Padegaon on Monday evening.

Members of both groups attacked each other with rods, belts and knives, attempting to kill each other.

In-charge office of the Cantonment Police Station Vivek Jadhav said that a case was registered based on the conflicting complaints of both groups.

Dilshad, the son of Ayyaz Mahmood Qureshi (65, Sanmitra Colony) has old disputes with the accused Shaker Majer Syed (Ribba), Miraj Gamyad Farooq and Anis.

The accused were angry over being filmed abusing each other in a previous dispute. Ayyaz Mahmood had gone to the Kasambari Dargah area to resolve the dispute on September 15. Accused Shaker argued again and stabbed Dilshad with a knife, saying, 'Today, both father and his son will not be left alive.'

Miraj picked up a coconut scythe and stabbed Dilshad. When Ayyaz intervened to save his son, the accused also beat him and threatened to kill him.

Complaint lodged by another group

Lodging a complaint, Syed Shaker Ali Syed Naser Ali (30), accused Ayyaz of assault. According to the allegations in his complaint, Ayyaz Qureshi and Dilshad Qureshi stopped him in Padegaon. Due to an old dispute, Dilshad tried to kill him by stabbing him on the head and left hand with a sword. Ayyaz also stabbed him with a meat cleaver and injured him.