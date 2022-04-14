Angry residents climbs up overhead water tank to protest against AMC, MSEDCL

Aurangabad, April 14:

The water supply schedule in the city has been collapsed with the advent of the summer season. However, the implementation of undeclared load-shedding has added to their woes. Hence, the Pundaliknagar residents, to

vent out their anger, climbed up the elevated storage reservoir (ESR) to voice against the supply of water with low pressure and load-shedding. The agitators refused to get down unless the water supply is restored to the normalcy. Hence, the AMC tried to supply water in some quantity to them today at around 11 am.

It so happened that the Pundaliknagar area, received water in taps, on sixth day, today. However, due to load-shedding in the area from 5.52 am, the water supply in taps was with low pressure and it was contaminated.

On inquiry, the MSEDCL informed that there is load-shedding. Hence the areas residents including women folk along with BJP office-bearers Ashok Damle and Manoj Sonawane reached the ESR. They broke-open the lock of the site and climbed up the ESR. They shouted slogans against the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The agitators also alleged that the MSEDCL personnel has also kept aside the receiver from the phone to avoid inquiry calls from the people. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has alleged that BJP has created the stunt to gain the mileage.