Anjana School, Asegaon students shine in divisional sports competition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Anjana School of Excellence, Asegaon, achieved remarkable success in the divisional-level athletic competition organised by the Directorate of Sports and Youth, Maharashtra, Pune, at Parbhani, recently. Student Vedant Jagdale won the first place in the hammer throw competition, while Prithviraj Rajput secured the second place in the javelin throw. Both students have qualified for the state-level competition. The school management has congratulated sports teacher Akash Ingle and the students.