Annual Day at Blooming Buds English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Blooming Buds English School celebrated its 26th Annual Day with vibrant performances. Students from nursery to standard 10 showcased their talent on the theme Jeena Isi ka Naam Hai. Chairman Aziz Ahmad Quadri, principal Anjum Quadri and administrator Hana Quadri graced the occasion. It was a day filled with joy, creativity and a celebration of life.