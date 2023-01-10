Annual Day at Chaitanya Valley School

The theme of the day was Sanskruti: The Five Elements (Prithvi, Jal, Vayu, Agni and Akash). Principal Dr Sheetal welcomed the guests. The cultural part was a display of fusion, folk and other dances filled with hues and vibrancy in its energetic and foot-tapping moves. A dance drama on ‘Save The Earth’ eulogizing Nature and celebrating its beauty gave a strong message. Komal Pawar was declared Student of the Year.