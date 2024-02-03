Annual Day at Dnyanada English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dnyanada English School, Beed Bypass and N-7 Cidco celebrated annual function Euphoria, themed Ramyug, recently.

Rajiv Jahagirdar was the chief guest. The event unfolded with Natraj Stuti. The students from Kindergarten N7 to Class 6 DES Bypass presented electrifying performances. The histrionic performance based on the life of Tulsidas and a presentation showing positive sights of demon king Ravana were among the highlights.

The dancers of Pre-primary and Primary presented a vibrant cultural dance of Maharashtra. The programme reached crescendo with the fervent ‘Gondhal.’ DES Bypass principal Priya Joshi and incharge of DES N7 Vaishali Ugale presented the annual report.

School secretary N K Joshi, coordinator Manisha Joshi and administrator Anita Shidhaye were among those present.