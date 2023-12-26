Annual Day at Royal Kids Nursery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Deshmukh's Royal Kids Nursery School celebrated its 8th Annual Day, recently. School chairman Deepak Deshmukh, principal Pradnya Deshmukh, and parents were present. Students danced to the tune of songs with colourful props. The audience was enthralled by a colourful and very well directed dance drama. The theme-based Western and Folk dances impressed the guests. The performance HISP Symphony drew huge applause. The guest said students should not only be imparted excellent education but moral values should also be inculcated among them.