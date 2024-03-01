Annual Day at Taj-ul-Uloom Urdu High School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Taj-ul-Uloom Urdu High School celebrated its annual day at Fazilpura Old ST Colony, recently. Manisha Bhansali, Nirmala Ambhure, head contestable Damini Pathak, chairman Md. Ibrahim Umar, vice chairman Gazala Parveen and principal Md. Imran Ibrahim were present. The function began with a welcome song and a khirat by Maulana Saeed. A brief introduction of founder member Late Khan Irfana Parveen was given. Students excelling in various arenas were honoured. Farheen Saba conducted the proceedings. The students presented a spectacular cultural programme. Minhaaj Khan proposed a vote of thanks.