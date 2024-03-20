Annual Day at Technokid Robotic Pre School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Technokid Robotic Preschool celebrated its 3rd Annual day, recently. Sunita Desarda, director Dr Desarda Group of Industries, Rekha Rathi and Sandeep Karwa, director Technokid, were the chief guests. The theme was Jungle Safari.

Principal Kapila Karwa presented the annual report.

Master of the ceremony was Urmila Karwa. Prizes were given to the Readathon winners. Graduation certificates were presented to all students. Amita Chordiya proposed a vote of thanks. Rajesh Jaiswal and the team managed the event. All the little students, dressed up in beautiful costumes, grooved on jungle theme dance numbers. All the mentors and staff worked for success.