Annual Day at Universal School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Universal High School celebrated its Annual Day 2023-24 under the theme ‘Byte Size Bonds: Weaving Relations through the Web of Technology,’ recently.

Assistant commissioner, CGST and Central Excise Arvind Dhobley was the chief guest.

The event showcased diverse performances by students. Principal Seema Gupta presented the annual report.

The choir's ‘Maari Chhalange’ performance was appreciated. The Class 10th toppers were felicitated. Gitika Baheti, the school's board topper, received the Centum Award for scoring 100/100 in the CBSE Board Information Technology Exam. Other scholars Parth Ubale, Vishalakshi Patil, Shreyas Ingole, and Tanishka Bhanuse were also honoured.

The behind-the-scenes glimpse, presented as 'Annual Day in Making,' showcased the hard work of everyone involved in orchestrating the event. School captain Swaraj Mane proposed a vote of thanks.