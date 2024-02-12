Annual Day at Vidyasagar School & VSF Champs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vidyasagar Primary and Secondary School and VSF Champs International Pre-School celebrated annual gathering, recently. Suryamala Malani was the chief guest. Management members Prajesh Rana and Vipin Dodal were present. Principal Rutuja Padalkar presented the annual report. The winners in academics were presented with prizes.

Various dances, dramas, songs and special Ramayana act were performed by the students of pre-nursery, nursery, Jr KG, Sr KG and standard 1st to 5th along with the VSF Champs International preschool branch Vishnunagar on the theme Streerang - a celebration of different colours of women.