Annual Day of Little Star English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Darpan, the Annual Day of Little Star English High School, was celebrated brining the essence of ‘echoes of the past and vision of future.’ President Mohammed Aslam Khan guided students. The evening was full of energetic and enthusiastic moves by students.

Among all incredible performances, parents showered love on tiny stars on their song and dance. School Nahin Jana Main and praises on Chandrayan were the best performances of evening.

Saba Khan welcomed all. Mariya Siddiqui conducted the programme. Tanvi Satdive presented the annual report and Ayesha Asim proposed a vote of thanks.