Annual function at Hindi Vidyalaya
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 4, 2023 07:30 PM 2023-01-04T19:30:17+5:30 2023-01-04T19:30:17+5:30
Chief guest and retired headmaster Pratap Masre, Adv Rahul Tayade, Kailas Wadhve, headmaster Ravindra Tayade, Kiran Pawar and supervisor ...
Chief guest and retired headmaster Pratap Masre, Adv Rahul Tayade, Kailas Wadhve, headmaster Ravindra Tayade, Kiran Pawar and supervisor Sandhya Kawde were present. Sonali Desle, Manisha Thorat, Sopan Karwande, Savita Nagkirti and their colleagues worked hard for the success of the programme.
Sandeep Bhadane conducted the proceedings, while Govind Gaikwad proposed a vote of thanks.Open in app