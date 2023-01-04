Annual function at Hindi Vidyalaya

Chief guest and retired headmaster Pratap Masre, Adv Rahul Tayade, Kailas Wadhve, headmaster Ravindra Tayade, Kiran Pawar and supervisor Sandhya Kawde were present. Sonali Desle, Manisha Thorat, Sopan Karwande, Savita Nagkirti and their colleagues worked hard for the success of the programme.

Sandeep Bhadane conducted the proceedings, while Govind Gaikwad proposed a vote of thanks.