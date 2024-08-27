Annual general body meeting of MSP Mandal held

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar:

The annual general body meeting of Marathwada Shikshak Prasrak Mandal (MSPM) was held recently. President of the Mandal Prakash Solunke presided while its general secretary MLC Satish Chavan made an introductory speech.

The office-bearers and members held discussions on the different subjects and resolutions were passed unanimously. They also talked on the progress of the education society. Joint secretary Prabhakar Palodkar proposed a vote of thanks.

Vice President of the Mandal Amar Singh Pandit, Shaikh Salim Shaikh Ahmed, Joint Secretary Anil Nakhate, Treasurer Kiran Avargaonkar, Executive Member- Mohanrao Sawant, Hemant Jamkar, Appasaheb Patil, Bharat Solunke, Trimbakrao Pathrikar, Prakash Bhandwaldar, Vishwas Patil, Kalyan Tupe and others were present in the meeting.