Annual Science Day exhibition at RJ
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 28, 2023 10:10 PM 2023-02-28T22:10:02+5:30 2023-02-28T22:10:02+5:30
the Raman Effect by Sir C V Raman. Dr Prakash Singh Gaur accompanied by Dr G N Sharma, school ...
the Raman Effect by Sir C V Raman.
Dr Prakash Singh Gaur accompanied by Dr G N Sharma, school president Raghavendra Joshi, vice-president Rasdeep Singh
Chawla, Aditi Joshi, secretary Parameshwar Solunke,
and principal Shilpa Pathak cut the ribbon to inaugurate the exhibition.
The main science exhibition was arranged in the basement zone where the students of every class right from the pre-primary to class X answered queries and gave a perfect presentation of their allotted subject.
Every aspect of science was explored ranging between the environment and the human anatomy, laws and
postulates of physics and from chemistry experiments to computer applications. A unique feature was a 3D movie show created using advanced video editing features.Open in app