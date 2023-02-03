Annual Sports Fest at PSBA English School

Sports achievers who represented the school at the State, National and International level and those who excelled in sports festival were feted, said Head of the sports department Dr Abhijeet Deshmukh. The students presented a well-coordinated cultural programme. Purushottam Khedekar motivated the students and staff to dream high and give their best. Vice-principal (senior secondary) Archana Kurundkar and primary head Aparna Pimple conducted the proceedings. VP (secondary) Severine Lewis proposed a vote of thanks.