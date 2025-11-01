Annual Yatra Mahamahotsav of Shri Chintamani Parshwanath to begin from November 4 at Kachner

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Annual Yatra Mahamahotsav of Shri Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra, Kachner will be held from November 4 to 6, coinciding with Kartik Shuddha Pournima. The main Panchamrut Mahamastakabhishek will take place on November 5 (Wednesday).

A detailed committee-wise plan has been executed to ensure a smooth pilgrimage. The Board of Trustees and Executive Committee, led by president, Board of Trustees Sureshkumar Kasliwal and president, executive committe Sunilkumar Patni, along with managing trustee Bharatkumar Thole and other members, have begun on-ground preparations. Various committees including coordination, transport, lighting, food, health, sanitation, publicity, cultural, volunteer (men and women), and security have been formed for efficient management. Khushbu Jain from Mumbai will present a devotional musical evening. The Namokar Bhakti Mandal, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will conduct the musical Panchamrut Abhishek. District administration, led by collector Deelip Swami, sub-divisional officer Venkata Rathod, and tehsildar Dr Shivanand Bidwe, is closely monitoring preparations. Thousands of devotees from across India, including large groups of pilgrims arriving on foot, are expected to visit Kachner to seek blessings of Shri Chintamani Parshwanath, believed to fulfill all wishes of devotees.