Another attempt to steal seized sand-loaded Hyva from tehsil office;

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Incidents of attempts to steal sand-loaded Hyva trucks seized by the Tehsil Office are occurring repeatedly. This was the second such attempt within ten days. A case regarding the incident, which occurred around midnight on November 30, was registered at the City Chowk Police Station on December 1.

On November 26, around 2 am, a ten-wheeler Hyva illegally transporting sand without a permit was seized in the Kanchanwadi area. The squad led by Circle officer Ajit Gawande detained the vehicle and parked it at the Tehsil Office. On the night of November 30, two individuals attempted to steal the sand from the vehicle.

Revenue staff noticed the incident during inspection at 11 am on December 1. Officials expressed strong suspicion that the vehicle owner Isa Baba Syed (28), resident of Shipur, Gangapur) and driver Akbar Hanif Shaikh (36), resident of Isarwadi, Paithan) were involved in the attempted theft. Based on a complaint filed by assistant revenue officer Jitendra Jadhav, a case has been registered.