Another case of assault on special-needs child reported; FIR registered a month after inquiry

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After the recent incident where two differently-abled students were assaulted at a special school in the district, yet another shocking case has surfaced this time in the Naregaon area where a mentally challenged child was beaten.

The incident occurred about a month ago, and after an internal inquiry, police registered an FIR against an unidentified person on October 30. According to police, the complaint was filed by the 37-year-old father of a 10-year-old boy. The complainant has three children, one of whom is specially abled and studies at a school for children with disabilities. As his 12-year-old brother was ill, the special child had been staying with his grandparents for a few days. On September 12, he went to school by bus as usual. However, when he returned home around 5 pm, his father noticed injury marks on his back, indicating that he had been beaten. The father immediately contacted the school teachers, but they did not respond. He then took his son to a hospital for treatment and later submitted an application to the MIDC Cidco Police Station requesting an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that the assault may have occurred sometime between school hours and the bus ride home. PSI Jagannath Mendkudale is conducting further investigation into the case.