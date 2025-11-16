Another chain-snatching in the city; Woman loses 4-tola Mangalsutra

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chain-snatchers struck again on Saturday morning and fled with a woman’s four-tola mangalsutra, raising fresh doubts about police vigilance despite ongoing clampdown drives across the city.

The incident took place around 8.30 am at Bansilal Nagar. Ashwini Rajendra Kotecha was walking with her friend near the Municipal Hospital when two men on a motorcycle approached from behind. The pillion rider pulled the mangalsutra off her neck and the duo sped away. Vedantnagar police inspector Pavina Yadav reached the spot soon after the alert. Police said the suspects were wearing jackets and caps to hide their identity.

-------

11 junctions account for 80% of cases

The city had already recorded 47 chain-snatching cases till 7 November. Eight more incidents have occurred since then. Most cases are being reported in Cidco, Jawaharnagar, Mukundwadi, Waluj, Waluj MIDC, Pundliknagar and now Vedantnagar. Police data shows that 80% of the 55 total cases have taken place at just 11 junctions. Earlier, 34 of the 47 cases were concentrated in Jawaharnagar, Pundliknagar, Satara and Mukundwadi limits.

-----------

Checkpoints running without seriousness

Senior officers have ordered checkpoints from 6 am to 12 pm and 5 pm to 9 pm. However, a Lokmat review found major gaps in execution:

Retired personnel are being deployed for checkpoint duty.

Only two to three staff members handle each point.

Officers spend long periods questioning a single rider.

Elderly citizens and families are stopped unnecessarily, while suspicious riders pass easily.

Despite orders to shift checkpoints frequently, teams continue to stand at the same fixed locations every day. This poor implementation is allowing criminals to bypass checks without difficulty.