Another MSEDCL accident in Waluj claims one life

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Worker safety is under scrutiny as Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) maintenance work led to a second major accident within a month. On Wednesday, Umesh Mahato (30, Jharkhand) suffered a fatal electric shock at a high-capacity substation in E Sector while descending from an elevated structure. He was rushed to Government Medical and College Hospital(GMCH) but died Thursday afternoon. Umesh was employed through a private agency, R.S., contracted for MSEDCL work. An accidental death case has been registered at MIDC Waluj Police Station. About a month ago, two workers Devidas Mokale and Prakash Tupe were severely shocked while installing a 25 kV transformer in Bajaj Nagar’s X Sector. Both survived after being momentarily stuck to live wires. They were employed via Polycap, another private agency. With two serious incidents in a month, concerns are rising over MSEDCL’s safety protocols. Authorities face pressure to enforce stricter measures, including complete power shutdowns and stronger safeguards for workers employed through private agencies.