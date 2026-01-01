Another MSEDCL accident in Waluj claims one life
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 1, 2026 21:05 IST2026-01-01T21:05:21+5:302026-01-01T21:05:21+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Worker safety is under scrutiny as Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) maintenance work led to a second major accident within a month. On Wednesday, Umesh Mahato (30, Jharkhand) suffered a fatal electric shock at a high-capacity substation in E Sector while descending from an elevated structure. He was rushed to Government Medical and College Hospital(GMCH) but died Thursday afternoon. Umesh was employed through a private agency, R.S., contracted for MSEDCL work. An accidental death case has been registered at MIDC Waluj Police Station. About a month ago, two workers Devidas Mokale and Prakash Tupe were severely shocked while installing a 25 kV transformer in Bajaj Nagar’s X Sector. Both survived after being momentarily stuck to live wires. They were employed via Polycap, another private agency. With two serious incidents in a month, concerns are rising over MSEDCL’s safety protocols. Authorities face pressure to enforce stricter measures, including complete power shutdowns and stronger safeguards for workers employed through private agencies.Open in app