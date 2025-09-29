Another Rs 50,000 crore investment planned in Auric

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Auric’s Bidkin and Shendra industrial areas have already attracted investments worth over Rs 85,400 crore. Now, an additional Rs 50,000 crore investment is in the pipeline, announced State Industry Minister Uday Samant during a press conference here on Monday.

Samant said that owing to quality infrastructure and industry-friendly policies, the flow of investment into Auric continues steadily. When asked about the progress of decisions taken in last year’s Udyog Mitra meeting, he informed that Auric has now been connected to the Samruddhi Expressway. He added that since Waluj MIDC did not receive DPC funds, it has decided to install CCTV cameras at its own expense, at a cost of around Rs 7 crore. Issues of project-affected farmers have also been resolved, he stated. The press conference was also attended by Shinde Sena district chief Rajendra Janjal.

One acre allotted for mew police station

Highlighting the need for stronger industrial security, Samant said that a one-acre plot has been made available in Auric for a police station, as per the police department’s demand. A new police station building will be constructed on this site at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore.

Pipeline projects

According to sources, new projects are in the pipeline at the Bidkin industrial estate. Companies such as LNK and Godavari New Energy have submitted proposals one for a solar project and the other for a battery manufacturing plant. Both estates are committed to green energy, and foreign companies have also shown interest in participating. In addition, one company is expected to invest in around 2,000 acres for an EV-related project in the coming months.

Connecting road soon

Work on the connecting road linking Shendra, Bidkin, Waluj, and the Samruddhi Expressway will also begin shortly.