Answer keys of LLB-3-yrs & B Ed CETs to be released today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will release answer keys of common entrance tests conducted for admissions to LLB and B Ed courses.

The CETs were held around two weeks ago. The candidates will be able to submit objections by paying fees through their regarding questions up to April 3.

The Cell will make the "objection tracker" available to the candidate's login to track the objections to the questions and answers given by them in the test.

If a candidate has an objection against any question in the question paper for the examination, he/she can submit it through login only. The candidate will have to pay Rs 1000 per question/objection online through their login only. The SCETC will not accept representations, or complaints regarding questions or answers through e-mail or any other mode.

Result to be based on the Equated Score

The result of the CET examination conducted in multiple sessions will be published based on "Equated Score. The candidate's Actual Raw Score may be different from the "Equated Score.’

With examinations held on multiple shifts, the candidates were given different sets of questions in every shift. It is quite possible that in spite of all efforts to maintain equivalence among various question papers, the difficulty level of these question papers administered in different shifts may not be exactly the same.

To overcome such a situation, the Equated Score Computation method will be used to ensure that candidates are neither benefitted nor disadvantaged due to the difficulty level of the examination.

The process of the Equated Score Computation Method is an established practice for comparing candidate scores across multi-shift papers. The methodology will be adopted in the results of these tests.