Answer keys of MH- Nursing CET released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has released the answer keys of the Maharashtra Nursing Common Entrance Test (MH-Nursing-CET)-2025.

The aspirants of the nursing profession appeared for the entrance test on April 7 and 8 at different places across the State. The Cell displayed model answer keys and question papers.

Those who have any questions about the question paper, or answer keys, can submit an objection through the tracking option given in the candidate's login up to April 26. However, a candidate will have to pay Rs 1000 per objection. The SCETC made it clear that the representations or complaints submitted through email or any other mode will not be accepted.