Antara gets directorate of culture scholarship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Directorate of Culture, New Delhi has awarded a scholarship in Bharatanatyam in the age group 10 to 14 to city student Antara Pawar. She has been taking dance training for the past six years from her Guru and director of Dhyas Performing Arts Ketaki Nevpurkar. Antara is a class VIII student of PSBA English School. She has bagged the prestigious honour due to her hard work. The school management has congratulated her.