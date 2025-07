Antara Paikrao & Ajaykumar Raut qualify NET in Tourism Admin

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Antara Dilip Paikrao and Ajaykumar Vishnu Raut, from the Department of Tourism Administration (DTA) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University have qualfiied UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) in Tourism Administration. The NET result was declared recently.

Antara has qualified for PhD while Ajaykumar Raut has qualified for Assistant Professor and PhD.

Director DTA Dr Rajesh Ragde and Dr Madhuri Sawant, Dr Tushar Tingote and others have congratulated the students n their grand success.