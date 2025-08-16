Anti-Ragging Awareness Week begins at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Anti-Ragging Awareness Week was inaugurated at Dr G Y Pathrikar College of MGM University recently.

On the first day of this week, the anti-ragging pledge was given to the students. Digital posters, digital logos, and rangolis were made and awareness messages were given from them on the second day.

NCC cadet made a digital film on anti-ragging safety and vigilance. Also, anti-ragging street plays were staged, demonstrating the incidents happening in contemporary times. Dr Kapilesh Mangal, Dr Sanjay Azade, Dr Satish Sankaye were the judges for competition organised as part of the week.

An information session on anti-ragging was also hosted during this time. Adv. Reena Mandhani guided the students on 'Zero Tolerance to Ragging'.The valedictory ceremony of the week will be held on August 18.

Anti-ragging program Coordinator Dr Bali Thorat, Dr Sarika Shelke, Dr Pratibha Bhise, Akshay Deshpande and others worked hard for the initiative. Riddhi Salunke and Siddhi Kale conducted the proceedings of the programme. Principal Dr Prapti Deshmukh proposed a vote of thanks.