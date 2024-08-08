Anti-Ragging panel to submit report today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 8, 2024 12:20 AM2024-08-08T00:20:03+5:302024-08-08T00:20:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Anti-Ragging Committee has conducted an investigation into the dispute between seniors and juniors at the Nursing College, at the Government Medical College and Hospital. The committee is expected to submit its report on Thursday, said GMCH dean Dr Shivaji Sukre. The junior students had accused seniors of harassment.