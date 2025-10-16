‘Anveshan’ research competition held at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Anveshan’, a university-level student research competition, was organised at MGM University on its campus on Thursday, under the guidance of the Association of Indian Universities.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr Vilas Sapkal, inaugurated the competition. Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Deans Dr H H Shinde, Dr Rekha Shelke, Dr Prapti Deshmukh, Dr Ranit Kishor, Convenor Dr Sharvari Tamane and others were present.

Students in this competition got the opportunity to qualify for regional and international research conferences. A total of 67 teams participated and presented their research projects in the following six major categories, which

included Basic Sciences (Projects- 8), Engineering and Technology (28), Health Sciences and Allied Subjects (seven), Agricultural Sciences and Allied Fields (four), Sociology, Anthropology, Commerce, Management and Law (six) and Interdisciplinary Research (14).

Each project was evaluated on the criteria of scientific approach, innovation, social utility, cost-effectiveness, commercialisation potential, depth and research skills.