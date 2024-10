Anwar Quadri passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A resident of Alamgir Colony, Anwar Quadri Syed Ahmed Quadri, died of a brief illness, on Friday afternoon. He was 54.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Kali Masjid in Ranmastpura-Nawabpura, while the burial took place in the graveyard adjacent to the mosque on the same day.

He is survived by a wife, four daughters and two sons.