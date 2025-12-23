APAAR ID necessary for SSC, HSC exam aspirants

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The divisional office of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) asked aspirants of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) to provide their Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID for making available their academic documents in Digilocker. The students will take their annual examination in February-March 2026.

It may be noted that the Central Government launched the APAAR ID system as one digital ID for all students in the country as part of the National Education Policy (NEP).

The divisional office of the State Board issued a letter to the junior colleges from five districts-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Jalna, Parbhani and Hingoli for the new ID.

The mark sheets of students appearing for the SSC and HSC February-March 2026 session will be made available in Digilocker at the time of the results. For this purpose, the registration of students' APAAR ID is necessary.

The benefits digital mark sheets obtained through APAAR ID are as follows:

--A permanent digital record of the student's mark sheet is created, and all academic mark sheets are available in one place.

--Admission processes in different educational institutions become easier.

--Educational institutions and employers can verify eligibility quickly.

--The need to submit physical documents is eliminated.

--Access to Government scholarships and schemes becomes easier.

--Students' academic records are accessible from anywhere.

--Due to a centralised and secure system, there is no risk of losing documents.