Apex Court directs CSMC to file affidavit regarding pollution in Kham, Sukna Rivers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In response to a petition concerning the pollution of the Kham and Sukna rivers, a bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih has directed the municipal corporation to file an affidavit by November 14.

The petition highlights the environmental and health issues arising from the discharge of sewage into the riverbed. It also inquires about the completion timeline for the proposed sewage treatment project (STP) in the city.

The Kham and Sukna rivers flow through the city. Despite the implementation of an underground drainage system, sewage continues to be discharged into the rivers. Hence the petition was filed by social activist Suraj Pradeepkumar Ajmera. The municipal corporation has initiated the tender process to implement an STP in the city, awarding Rs 370 crore worth of work for the proposed STP in the areas of the East and Central constituencies to Ankita Construction. In a previous affidavit, the municipal corporation had informed that three STPs are being implemented.

The petition raises concerns about the pollution in the rivers being harmful to the environment and notified that the work on the STPs is progressing at a slow pace. This will be the sixth consecutive time, the municipal corporation will be submitting an affidavit regarding this matter. The petitioner is represented by Adv Sanjay Kumar Gupta and team, while the respondents are represented by Adv Uday Dubey, Adv Charudatt Mahindrakar, Adv Mukesh Verma, Adv Pankaj Kumar Singh, and Adv Vatsala Tripathi.