APK file on whatsApp drains Rs 9 lakh from businessman's account

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A medical businessman from the Cantonment area lost Rs 9 lakh within hours after downloading an APK file labeled “RTO Challan Rs 500” from a WhatsApp group. The file, once installed, gave cybercriminals full control of his phone, including his banking apps. The scam unfolded so swiftly that even freezing his account didn’t help. Cantonment police registered the case on Tuesday.

The victim, Sheikh Wasimoddin, received the file via the ‘Rijas Health Care’ WhatsApp group on July 15. Moments after installing it, OTPs started flooding in. The hackers withdrew Rs 2 lakh from his Yes Bank account and later debited Rs 7 lakh in two more transactions. Shockingly, they also secured a jumbo loan of Rs 3.45 lakh from his HDFC account.

What is this Scam?

Earlier seen under names like PM Kisan Yojana, SBI Offers, and Loan Schemes, the scam now appears as an RTO challan message. These messages carry an APK file once downloaded, it silently installs a background app that monitors everything on your phone.

What happens when you click it?

• A hidden app runs secretly and tracks your mobile activity.

• Hackers watch your banking app usage and steal login credentials.

• Your calls and messages get auto-forwarded.

• The file looks harmless (just a few KBs), but it's lethal.

How to stay safe:

• Turn off auto-download on WhatsApp.

• Avoid installing unknown APKs.

• If hacked, switch to flight mode immediately and factory reset your phone.

• Report any such incident to 1930 – Cybercrime Helpline.