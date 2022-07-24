APMC comes to a compromise regarding land in Jinsi

Aurangabad, July 24:

A compromise was reached in the session court regarding the sale of land in Jinsi by the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) for Rs 21.75 crore. During the hearing held on July 20, district judge SS Modekar ordered the APMC and Shaurya Associates to strictly follow the compromise decree.

The then minister of state Abdul Sattar had ordered an inquiry into this land transaction. That order was suspended by the then revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat. Therefore, this case cannot be kept pending in such a situation, the court stated in the order. With this verdict, the tender drawn by the then board of directors in Jinsi's land transaction and the transactions made by the current administrative board pursuant to it were found to be legal. Also, the court case related to this land transaction has been concluded and the contempt petition has been settled. Adv Shivaji Navale worked on behalf of Shaurya Associates and adv Prasad Jarare represented APMC.