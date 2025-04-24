Appeal to celebrate Parshuram Jayanti with unity, Inclusion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Lord Parshuram Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, will be celebrated on April 29 with devotion and community spirit. The Brahmin Samaj Samanvay Samiti has appealed to all Hindus, irrespective of caste, to participate in the celebrations.

"Lord Parshuram worked for the welfare of mankind. This Jayanti is not just for the Brahmin community, but for all Hindus," said Milind Damodare, President of the Samiti. Highlighting inclusivity, secretary Mangesh Palskar expressed support for othercaste marriages within the Hindu fold and mentioned plans to organize such ceremonies in the future. The Jayanti celebration will feature a series of cultural and social events. On April 25, Dr. Savita Mule will present a Naradiya Kirtan at Samarth Ram Mandir. On April 27, a lecture titled "Living Will – Why and For What?" by Adv. Mahendra Ekbote will be held at Shrinidhi Hall, Usmanpura. On April 29, the day will begin with a vehicle rally at 8 am from Kranti Chowk, ending with a pooja at Bhagwan Parshuram Chowk. A blood donation camp will be held at Samarth Ram Mandir. The grand procession at 5 pm from Rajabazar will include five dhol groups and decorative floats. In addition, the Samiti will organize health and eye camps, a cricket league for women, and also announced startup support for Brahmin youth.