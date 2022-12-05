Appeal to pay homage to Dr Ambedkar

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The citizens have appealed to all the Indians to pay collective homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at one time on his death anniversary (Mahaparinirwan Day) on December 6 at 6 pm by silently standing for two minutes.

This social event is being implemented by the citizens of Aurangabad for the past five years. People are appealed to maintain silence for two minutes on December 6 at 6 pm in their cities, villages, and towns, alone or in groups at home or wherever they are, by following government and disciplinary rules in front of the Statue or Photo of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at the decided time.

Daulatrao More, Vijay Nikalje, Dr Devdutta Mhatra, Pratap Kochute, Dr Rishikesh Kamble, Jayesh More and other others have made this appeal.