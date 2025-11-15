Appeal to register mosques, dargahs & graveyards on 'Umeed' portal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chairman of Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs (MSBW) Sameer Kazi appealed to the management committees to register mosques, dargahs and graveyards on the Central Government's Umeed portal before December 5, 2025.

He said that if there is any problem for the mosque and graveyard committee regarding the documents, they should contact the Waqf Board office.

“This initiative will also create a register of Waqf properties in the State. This will curb fraud, unauthorised use and malpractices,” said Kazi.

Registration on the Umeed portal will not be possible after December 5. Those institutions that are not registered can be declared unauthorised.

All offices of the Waqf Board in the State will remain open even on holidays. He said that all holidays were cancelled during this period for this purpose.

The Waqf Board appointed a 13-member non-governmental committee to register on the Umeed portal. Qazi held a review meeting with all the officers at the Waqf Board headquarters, Panchakki, on Friday.

Board member adv Iftekhar Hashmi guided the officers.

Chief Executive Officer Junaid Syed, Superintendent Khusro Khan, In-Charge officers Syed Shakir Ali, Abdul Sattar, Khan Muzamil, Mohammad Mudasir and other officers were present.