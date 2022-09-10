Application invited for internship at MAGIC

Aurangabad, Sep 10:

The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) is calling application for an internship as project intern at MAGIC corporate office near railway station road MIDC. The last date to apply for the programme is September 15. The internship is open for those interested to learn about the start-up ecosystem and want to become an entrepreneur. Interested candidates can apply from the below link: https://forms.gle/WHT6usxR8Vuk7wVx7.