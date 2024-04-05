Application invited for SARTHI - MAGIC incubation programme for startups

- Selected 10 startups to receive monthly financial aid of Rs 25,000 for one year, deadline of April 16

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training, and Human Development Center (SARTHI) launched the Sarathi Entrepreneurship Development (Incubation) Plan in Maharashtra in collaboration with the selected startup incubator by the Maharashtra Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC).

Residents from the Maratha, Kunbi, Maratha-Kunbi, and Kunbi-Maratha communities communities in Tier 2 and 3 cities are invited to apply. The programme aims to help young entrepreneurs transform their innovative ideas into scalable technology business startups over a period of one year.

Selected startups will receive financial aid of Rs 25,000 per month for one year. To be eligible, the applicant must belong to the mentioned communities, have a minimum educational qualification, and possess technical expertise.

They should also envision converting their idea into a scalable technology business startup within a year. Additionally, a creamy layer certificate and a family income below a specified limit are mandatory. Previous beneficiaries of the Sarathi program are not eligible. The deadline for applications is April 16. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/SARTHI_MAGIC or contact contact@magicincubation.com.