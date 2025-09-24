Applications invited for meitY GENESIS EiR program – Cohort 2.0

Lokamat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Applications are now open for the MeitY GENESIS Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EiR) Program – Cohort 2.0, with Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) as the lead implementation partner. The program, launched by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), aims to boost young innovators and first-time entrepreneurs.

Selected participants will receive financial support up to ₹10 lakh, mentorship from industry experts, incubation facilities, and access to national networking platforms. Special focus will be on AI, IoT, VLSI & Semiconductors, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, AR/VR, Spatial Immersive Tech, ESDM, DeepTech Software, and ICT-based ideas. Eligibility includes Indian citizens above 18, students, first-generation entrepreneurs, and founders of DPIIT-recognized startups less than two years old. Applications are accepted at stages from ideation to working prototype. The last date to apply is October 10. Forms can be submitted online at http://bit.ly/MAGIC_GenesisEiR. For queries, contact contact@magicincubation.com, MAGIC stated.