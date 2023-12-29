Apply for world skills competition 2024

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Applications are open for the World Skills Competition 2024, the world's largest skills showcase for talents. The district skill development, employment and entrepreneurship guidance center is on the hunt for skilled youth under 23 years old to represent India at the prestigious event.

This competition for vocational skills offers a platform to shine on the global stage. To compete, download the ‘SkillIndiadigital’ app from Google Play and register your name by January 7. The competition will involve multiple levels of selection, starting from district and going up to state and national levels. Only the shortlisted candidates will get the chance to showcase their skills in France, where the competition will be held in Lyon.

In case of any difficulty candidates may contact district skill development, employment and entrepreneurship guidance centre, Mumbai suburb 175 Shreyas Chamber, 1st Floor, Dr DN Road, Fort, Mumbai 400001 in person or telephone 022-22626440.