Appointment of new collector becomes talk of circle

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The completion of four years service in the district of the collector Astik Kumar Pandey has become a talk of the administrative circle. His tenure includes service as the municipal commissioner of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) as well. Presently, Pandey has gone to Mussoorie for an academic training. However, the speculations are at a rife that he will soon be transferred in the backdrop of the coming Lok Sabha election.

The aspirants MMRDA joint secretary Deepak Singla, zilla parishad’s chief executive officer (Solapur) Dilip Swami and Bhagyashri Vispute (who has been appointed as Chief Administrator of Cidco to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, but has not joined the post) are in the race.

The State Government has issued transfers of 17 IAS officers during last week. Later on, 7 IAS were transferred on February 5. It includes transfer of ZP-CEO of Dharashiv Rahul Gupta as the joint managing director (MSEDCL, Chatrapatti Sambhajinagar). Two days ago, Gupta’s name was also in the race of the collector. An IAS of 2017-batch, Vispute, was transferred to Cidco last week, but she has not joined the post. It is learnt that two ministers are using their heavy weight to make her the collector.

Swami is also using his influence, but it seems there is no unanimity on his name. Deepak Singla has worked as the commissioner of the Department of Water Resources . He is a direct IAS and is senior to Vispute.

Desire of two ministers

It is learnt that two ministers from the district are aspiring that she should become the collector. Singla’s name tops in the race because of her seniority. It is being said that the appointment of the collector is being made considering the equation of BJP and Shinde group. Earlier, there were five officers in the race, out of which, Manuj Jindal and Rahul Gupta have been out and now the eyes are set on who will win the race.