Appointments held due to pending court decision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) has put a temporary hold on appointments for craft instructor positions in state ITIs until February 22. This follows a legal challenge by applicants regarding eligibility criteria.

The issue stems from an advertisement issued in August 2022 specifying engineering graduates as eligible for the posts. However, some appointments were made to individuals with engineering degrees obtained directly after 12th, bypassing the requirement of an actual engineering graduation.

Advocate Neha Kamble, representing the applicants, highlighted this discrepancy and questioned the validity of such appointments. She argued that only those with post-graduation engineering degrees meet the advertised criteria.

The Tribunal acknowledged the need for clarification and instructed the government to file a reply by February 22. Pending this response, chief presenting officer Milind Mahajan requested and received a temporary halt on further appointments.

The next hearing is scheduled for February 22, where the government's response will be reviewed and a final decision made regarding the validity of past appointments and the continuation of the recruitment process.