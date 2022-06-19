Approval for purchase of state-of-the-art 'Cancer Diagnostic Van'

Aurangabad, June 19:

The State government has given approval to purchase a cancer diagnostic van equipped with state-of-the-art equipment for early detection of cancer in eight districts in the State, including Aurangabad.

The three most common cancers in the State are oral, breast and cervical cancer. Timely and early diagnosis of these three cancers, as well as treatment, increases the patient's recovery rate. Suspected cancer patients are detected through regular surveys by the department of public health. A biopsy is needed to diagnose cancer. At present, the suspected patients found in the survey are sent to the district cancer hospital. However, very few patients get a biopsy on time. Therefore, early detection and treatment of cancer will be possible if the patient undergoes biopsy examination at a nearby location.

With this in view, administrative approval has been given for the purchase of eight cancer diagnostic vans, including Aurangabad, Thane, Pune, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur, Akola and Nashik.

Equipment worth Rs 39.94 lakh

The cost of one vehicle is Rs 45 lakh. It will contain 45 different medical equipment, materials worth Rs 39.94 lakh. It includes various medical equipment, materials.