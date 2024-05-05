Approval granted for dozens of campaign rallies including helicopter arrangements

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Dozens of campaign rallies have been approved in the city for the Lok Sabha elections, with notable arrangements including helicopters. These rallies, scheduled for the final week of campaigning, encompass various promotional activities such as campaign vehicles, video vans, and helicopters for star campaigners, alongside city-wide hoardings.

As the campaign frenzy reaches its peak, scheduled to culminate on May 11, all major political leaders will take to the streets and rural areas to engage with voters. However, due to the allocation of diverse permissions for various constituencies at the tehsil level, there has been a delay in gathering essential information.

A total of around 180 permissions have been granted for various types of campaign activities across polling stations in the constituency. Key party leaders meetings will be held on different grounds throughout the city.

Permissions granted include:

Digital billboard installations: Approximately 60 hoardings have been booked in the city.

Processions, rallies: Specific numbers are yet to be determined.

Vehicles: 70

Grounds: 28

Campaign rallies, meetings: 14

Campaign offices: 30

Video vans: 4

Helicopters, helipads: 2

Final week's arrangements for campaign rallies and meetings:

Mahavikas Aghadi: Meetings of Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, Sushma Andhare, Shiv Sena UBT party chief Uddhav Thackeray, and Prithviraj Chavan are underway.

Mahayuti: Meetings of union home minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, 'MNS' chief Raj Thackeray, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and union minister Nitin Gadkari are scheduled.

AIMIM, VBA: Meetings of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Prakash Ambedkar, and Anjali Maydeo are also planned.

Detailed information about key party meetings is as follows:

Some permissions are pending with the assistant returning officer (ARO). These include rallies, campaign offices, and other permissions, which will be included in the campaign. Permissions for vehicles will be granted from the district collector's office. Online permissions have also been facilitated, with each ARO receiving a password.

-Aparna Thete, deputy municipal commissioner