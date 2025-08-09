Architect cheats professor of Rs 7 lakh, tuition materials in disputed plot deal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An architect allegedly duped a city professor by posing as the owner of a disputed plot, taking Rs 7 lakh as deposit, and misappropriating tuition materials worth Rs 8 lakh.

The Pundliknagar police have booked Yash Challani and Anil Challani in the case. As per the complaint, professor Akash Salve of Lahujinagar met Yash through a mutual friend in 2023 while searching for space for his tuition classes. Yash claimed ownership of a Vidyanagar plot and offered to manage its construction. In May 2024, a “leave and licence” agreement was signed at a monthly rent of Rs 20,000. Salve purchased tuition equipment worth Rs 8 lakh. On May 16, unidentified persons locked the premises and evicted him, claiming the land belonged to them. Only then did Yash admit the plot was disputed. Salve later learned a police case on the same property had been filed weeks earlier. Yash returned Rs 1.58 lakh as part of a compromise but allegedly threatened Salve when he demanded the balance and materials. The professor has now lodged a formal complaint.