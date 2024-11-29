Architect Leena Prasad Afle awarded PhD
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 29, 2024 07:25 PM2024-11-29T19:25:03+5:302024-11-29T19:25:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Assistant professor in the architecture department at MIT College, Prof. Leena Prasad Afle, has been awarded a PhD in Civil Engineering from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. Her research, supervised by Dr Rajaram Damgir and Dr Uma Jadhav, focused on the "Effect of Climatic Conditions on the Health of Residential Buildings in the Marathwada Region." She is the first female architect from Marathwada to receive a Ph.D. from the university.