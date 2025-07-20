Are city’s hospitals shops? IMA

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is issuing notices to private hospitals in the city regarding obtaining trade licence. Hospitals in the city are already registered with the CSMC under the ‘Bombay Nursing Home Act’. Its fees are also paid regularly. In such a situation, why is it now mandatory to obtain a commercial license by paying a fee of Rs 3,000 to 5,000. Are hospitals in the city shops,” this question was raised by the city branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The Municipal Corporation has recently ordered various hospitals in the city to obtain commercial licence by paying fees under the Shops and Establishments Act. Notices are being issued to the hospitals for this.

But, the hospitals are already registered with the CSMC under the Bombay Nursing Home Act. For this registration, each hospital pays a fee of Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000 or more depending on the number of beds.

The IMA said that the charging licence fee again under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Shops and Establishments Act, 1949, is like collecting tax twice.

“Healthcare is not just a business but a service. So, the CSMC administration should take a cooperative stance instead of taking anti-doctor decisions. For this, the new fees should be withdrawn immediately and doctors who already pay legal fees, should not experience injustice” the IMA has demanded.

Box

550 pvt hospitals in city

Discussions with the Municipal Corporation

Hospitals are not shops. When we are already registered under the ‘Bombay Nursing Home Act’, we are paying regular fees. Why do we need a commericial licence and fees? We have discussed this with MP Dr Bhagwat Karad. We will meet the CSMC officers on July 21 and discuss this.

(Dr Anupam Takalkar, president, IMA)